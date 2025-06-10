Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMU. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,111,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,820,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,600,000 after purchasing an additional 707,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,466,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,409,000 after purchasing an additional 613,618 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,316,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,018,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 531,846 shares during the period.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

