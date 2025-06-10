Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $672,224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $803,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,317 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $213,154,000 after purchasing an additional 582,317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26,732.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583,864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $110,969,000 after purchasing an additional 581,688 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,086,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $849,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Arete Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.22.

Shares of NXPI opened at $213.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

