Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 314 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 877.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 503.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 109.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE FIS opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

