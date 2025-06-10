Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 369 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WH opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day moving average is $95.16. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.10 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,306,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,936,706.56. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

