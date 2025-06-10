Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,514,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,649,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

