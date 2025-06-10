Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys Shares of 18,410 iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Future AI & Tech ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARTY opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $985.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.