Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $338.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

