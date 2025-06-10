Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTB opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $139.78 and a one year high of $225.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.14.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.53.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

