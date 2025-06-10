Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 907,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after purchasing an additional 394,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 43,768 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

