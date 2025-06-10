Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $158,285,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,992,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,933,000 after buying an additional 954,342 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 419,858 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,985,000 after purchasing an additional 358,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,048,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $46.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

