Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get H&R Block alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,552.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

H&R Block Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.25. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.