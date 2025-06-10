Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after buying an additional 66,693 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 142,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 69,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

JD.com stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

