Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $116,484,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $108,058,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $65,175,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allegion by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,503,000 after purchasing an additional 488,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Allegion by 312.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 574,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 434,820 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.03.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

