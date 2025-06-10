Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $161.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.86.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,091 shares of company stock worth $8,608,142. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

