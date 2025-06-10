Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after buying an additional 496,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $11,718,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $7,685,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 218,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $7,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Moore purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,500. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.68. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The firm had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 164.38%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

