Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 638.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

NNE opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -75.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nano Nuclear Energy ( NASDAQ:NNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.46). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

