Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

