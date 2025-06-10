Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

