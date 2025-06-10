Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

RGTI opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RGTI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

