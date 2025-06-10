Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $430,000 Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IGM stock opened at $106.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.35. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $108.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.