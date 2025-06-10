Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

