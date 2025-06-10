Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 107.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Barings BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $958.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.71. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

In other Barings BDC news, CFO Elizabeth A. Murray purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,421.08. This trade represents a 15.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd purchased 34,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,949.28. This trade represents a 87.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 49,997 shares of company stock valued at $452,844. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

