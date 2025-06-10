Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCOR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,708,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,799 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,337 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 756,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after buying an additional 54,095 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 551,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 49,872 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,454,000 after buying an additional 25,476 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $43.73.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

