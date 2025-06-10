Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $329.65 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

