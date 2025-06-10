Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $684,000 Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,516,000.

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

