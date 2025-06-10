Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $222.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.50. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.