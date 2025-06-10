Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $336,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

