Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after buying an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after buying an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after buying an additional 672,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,577,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day moving average is $128.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

