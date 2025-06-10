Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Unionview LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $131.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.57. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

