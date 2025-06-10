Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,053,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,365,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,816,000 after purchasing an additional 398,467 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,085,000 after purchasing an additional 491,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

