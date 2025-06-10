Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 17,722 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SOUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 28,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $281,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 669,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,356.60. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 27,714 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $274,368.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 768,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,783.30. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,537 shares of company stock worth $5,567,760. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

