Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases Shares of 6,894 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Cameco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Cameco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Up 10.8%

Cameco stock opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.05 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

