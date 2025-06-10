Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

