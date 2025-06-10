Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $480.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

