Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 287 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.06. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.17.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

