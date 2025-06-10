Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 7,380 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:LYG opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

