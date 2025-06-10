Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.8%

GSBD opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.71. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $96.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 284.44%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

