Private Client Services LLC Buys 1,864 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $17,338,942.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,255,320 shares of company stock valued at $172,680,419 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average is $126.11. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

