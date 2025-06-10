Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 351 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,447,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,463,000 after acquiring an additional 449,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $28,060,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 806,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,904,000 after acquiring an additional 254,063 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 8,932.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,580,000 after acquiring an additional 237,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.96 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $232,476.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,425.12. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $899,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,210,502.55. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,004 shares of company stock worth $7,324,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

