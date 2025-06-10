Procyon Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,136 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 222.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 113,820.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.29.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

