Procyon Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,666,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,661,000 after buying an additional 2,524,077 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 850,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 129,106 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $964,008.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 326,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,182.64. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at $731,237.50. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,105. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

