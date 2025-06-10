Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear
In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,695.46. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance
Shares of COLM stock opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.63.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.
About Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.
