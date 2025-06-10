Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 347.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,105.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.12. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $614.56 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,264.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,304.51.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This represents a 45.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,592.98. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 183 shares of company stock valued at $234,945. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

