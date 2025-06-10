Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 876 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $175,605.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,314.34. The trade was a 12.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,549. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,820. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $255.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $192.38 and a 52-week high of $258.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.29%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

