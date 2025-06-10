Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $179.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.26 and a 200-day moving average of $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Northcoast Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.