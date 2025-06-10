Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,411,000 after buying an additional 679,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after buying an additional 1,392,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $616,824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,399,000 after buying an additional 673,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,243,000 after purchasing an additional 932,713 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

