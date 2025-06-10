Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 68.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of REGN stock opened at $517.60 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $567.59 and a 200-day moving average of $654.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

