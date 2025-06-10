Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. William Blair started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $573.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $562.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.