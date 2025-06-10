Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

