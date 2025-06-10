Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565,226 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $402,061,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,217,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840,961 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,955,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 7,637,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,256 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

